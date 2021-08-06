Women were targeted by a drug dealer who sent them threatening messages.

A cocaine dealer was sentenced to prison after sending threatening messages to two women.

Damon Thompson, 25, from Warrington, sent two women troubling texts.

He sent threatening communications to one woman in August, which was the first instance.

He sent threatening communications to a second woman in a different incident in October of last year.

Thompson admitted to sending distressing or anxiety-inducing electronic communications.

He also admitted to having cocaine in his possession with the purpose to sell it.

During a hearing on July 27, the 25-year-old, of Steers Close in Latchford, was sentenced to 52 months in jail.

He was also ordered by the court not to contact either of the victims for the next ten years.