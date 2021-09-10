Women kissing were filmed by a pervert who snuck up to the window.

A pervert sneaked up to two women’s windows and recorded them kissing.

Kashif Gulzar stepped out of his car and approached the students, claiming to be “interested” because he had never seen two ladies kiss before.

On CCTV, he was observed walking over to the window and then returning to his car before getting out and gazing through the glass once more.

When Gulzar was apprehended by authorities, he said he would have had to delete the films before returning home to his pregnant girlfriend.

On May 6, the victim was at her home address in Wavertree with a friend, according to Andrew Page, prosecuting at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today.

Another resident who was “playing on his computer” had a monitor that showed surveillance footage from outside his home.

The resident saw “a pair of legs strolling away from his next-door neighbor’s address,” according to Mr Page.

He then noticed Gulzar, who “looked to be peering at his next-door neighbor’s address,” and walked away before getting into a Nissan Micra.

Gulzar drove a short distance before reversing and “continuing to look back at the initial address,” according to Mr Page.

Gulzar “pulled out his phone” and “looked to be shooting images or video of the property,” he claimed.

Gulzar drove away from the CCTV camera, but was afterwards spotted reversing and halting before heading over to the address, according to Mr Page.

Gulzar was then seen “crouched down” with his phone in his left hand and “looking out the window,” according to the witness.

Gulzar stayed for five minutes before leaving, according to the witness, who phoned the cops.

Gulzar was apprehended by police and told them he had been filming via the window, showing them two tapes of two women kissing on the bed.

When asked why he took the recordings, Mr Page stated he “had evil ideas” and “had never seen lesbians before.”

The woman had “brought a female companion into the room and they had commenced kissing for what she described as long periods of time,” according to Mr Page.

“This was a private moment between her and her friend,” he explained.

