Women in a city center bar ‘requested for Angela’ from a Liverpool doorman.

Since starting his position as a doorman in Liverpool city centre five months ago, Adam Potter has been asked several times, “Is Angela in tonight?”

The code phrase is part of the Ask Angela campaign, which aims to assist those who are feeling unsafe, vulnerable, or intimidated in pubs, clubs, or other late-night establishments.

Anyone who feels this way can approach bar or security employees and say the code word ‘Angela,’ which signals that they need assistance or support.

This could include phoning a taxi, reconnecting them with a friend, or contacting security and/or the police.

Every night at work, Adam, 49, is contacted by ladies who want him to keep an eye on males who make them feel uneasy on the dancing.

And Adam claims that on a few of instances, women have asked him, “Is Angela in tonight?” before he has stepped in to assist them.

“They basically say, ‘Can you keep an eye on this person because he’s making me feel uncomfortable?'” Adam told The Washington Newsday.

That happens at least once a night, if not three or four times a night – and that’s just girls approaching me.

“They may claim that he “tapped me on the bottom,” in which case he will be ejected. They are kicked out instantly if they touch someone inappropriately.” Adam has spoken out in the hopes of spreading the word about the Ask Angela campaign and encouraging other bartenders to get involved.

It comes after a widely circulated social media post highlighting the campaign’s relevance in keeping people safe on evenings out.

“Adam” stated: “What this implies is that if a girl asks, “Is Angela in tonight?” you’ll know exactly what she means.

“Then you say, “Yes, she’ll be here tonight, just come with me.” You take her to the staff room behind the bar and call a taxi.” In more serious circumstances, bartenders may be forced to call the cops or security.

“I went into this business mostly to help others, and I do,” Adam explained.

