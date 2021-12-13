Women are taking their fight for the right to go topless on Maryland beaches all the way to the Supreme Court.

A group of women contesting a topless sunbathing ban in their Maryland beach town has petitioned the United States Supreme Court to overturn the prohibition. The legislation in Ocean City, which was established in 2017, prohibits women from sunbathing topless but does not apply to men.

According to the Daily Times, the rule was passed after one of the litigants, Chelsea Eline, approached local police and declared her right to go topless. In 2018, she and four other women filed a lawsuit against the town, arguing that the ordinance infringed on their constitutional rights.

According to the New York Times, the petition to the Supreme Court now asks the court to consider whether protecting “moral sensibilities,” a cause cited in support of the ordinance, is a governmental interest that places like Ocean City can use to justify a ban that applies only to women, and to all women.

The plaintiffs claim that the restriction violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution “because the ordinance’s discriminatory gender classification does not promote an essential governmental purpose and is not narrowly tailored to achieve its goal.”

The ordinance is lawful, according to a three-judge panel from Richmond’s 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and does not infringe the plaintiff’s rights. It noted a number of other court rulings around the country that upheld similar limits.

“The judicial tradition of defending legislation based on the public’s perceived moral sensibility is far from immaculate. Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. wrote in the decision, “Some government activity that we now rightly consider as unconstitutional, if not immoral, has been justified on that ground.” “Even yet, preserving public sensitivities serves as a vital basis for government action in this case.” The court denied a request to rehear the matter on September 2.

Chief Judge Roger Gregory agreed with Quattlebaum, stating that precedent from the United States Supreme Court justifies upholding the restriction. He did, however, urge that the court revisit the matter.

"At first appearance, Ocean City's ordinance appears to be harmless…." "However, we must be careful not to let the limitations of our social lens limit our understanding," Gregory added. "Assume the ordinance defined nudity as exposing a woman's hair, neck, shoulders, or ankles in public. Wouldn't that be a law?