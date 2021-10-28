Women are planning a boycott of UK nightclubs and pubs as they call for increased policing in the wake of’spiking’ reports.

According to the Associated Press, women in the United Kingdom are boycotting nightclubs and pubs on Wednesday in protest of an upsurge in drink “spiking” and drugging via needle injections.

The so-called “ladies night in” is taking place in university towns and cities to raise awareness of the issue and demand greater policing and government action to prevent “date rape” drugs from being introduced into clubs.

The boycott grew out of a large-scale internet campaign, with numerous “Girls Night In” social media accounts amassing thousands of followers while helping to plan the action. Bristol, Brighton, and Nottingham are among the university cities participating.

Drink spiking reports have surged as students returned to university campuses after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Associated Press, there has also been an increase in needle “spiking,” which occurs when women or other victims are stabbed in the leg or back with drug-laced needles in bars and other public places.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In September and October, the National Police Chiefs’ Council reported 198 confirmed incidents of drink spiking across the United Kingdom, as well as 24 reports of persons being injected while out on the town.

Last week, police in Nottingham, England, announced that more officers would be deployed on weekends to guarantee that people could have a safe night out. Since October 2, 14 women and a male have claimed to have been spiked “with something sharp, as opposed to a traditional approach of contaminated alcoholic drinks,” according to the force. Zara Owen, a 19-year-old student, told the BBC that she blacked out shortly after arriving at a nightclub in the city with pals earlier this month. She claimed she had no recall of what transpired that night, but that she awoke with a leg ache before discovering a pin prick.

Detectives in Brighton, a coastal town in southern England, said they were looking into six allegations of women being injected in the previous week.

Police conducted unannounced inspections throughout the night, and all reports were taken “very seriously,” according to Brighton and Hove commander Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw. Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of spiking should contact the police or the bar. This is a condensed version of the information.