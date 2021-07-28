Women apologize to Wayne Rooney for hotel images, and he receives £1 in copyright.

The women who photographed Wayne Rooney sleeping in a hotel room over the weekend have apologized to the ex-England striker.

On the early hours of Sunday morning, the former Everton and Manchester United striker was photographed after falling asleep fully clad in a bedroom recliner.

The photos went viral within hours of being posted on social media, and the woman who took them have now given the Derby County boss the copyright for just £1, according to Mirror Online.

The 35-year-old is said to have met the trio from Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, earlier in the evening in Manchester’s Chinawhite nightclub, before later being photographed dozing on a chair in their hotel room.

With the tagline ‘Sleepy Wayne,’ one image showed Rooney sleeping while a woman gave a peace sign to the camera.

Another photo, captioned ‘Mooney Rooney,’ showed a woman kneeling over beside the sleeping star, clothed only in her underpants.

Rooney’s spokeswoman informed the Mirror that the three females had reached out to apologize today.

“The three girls who took the photos contacted Wayne’s lawyers and offered to hand over all of the photos taken that night, as well as the copyrights in them,” he stated.

“They’ve also written him a letter of apology for the events that occurred and the embarrassment that resulted, at their own request.

“These were three nice young ladies who went out for the night. They weren’t expecting Wayne to work for them, and they’re disappointed with how the photos turned out.

“They went off the rails and did something they later came to regret. They had not expected it to be picked up by the mainstream media after being shared on social media, so they decided to take action to correct the situation.

“It would be incorrect to say no money changed hands because a contract must contain a sum, which in this case was a nominal £1.

“They have apologized profusely because they wanted to do the right thing and put an end to the situation.”

The legal team for Rooney. “The summary has come to an end.”