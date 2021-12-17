Woman’s message to ‘inconsiderate’ parents on school run.

A woman has hit out at inconsiderate parents on the school run.

Sheila Wright who lives on Wheeler Drive in Melling has sent a message to those who park over her drive regularly, blocking both her and her neighbour in, sometimes twice a day.

The 73-year-old who has lived in her home for 50 years took to a local Facebook group to express her frustration over the ongoing situation.

She wrote: “Parking problems on Wheeler drive. All we ask is you don’t block our drives PLEASE. I realise most parents are considerate and for some driving is the only option when you have to get to work etc, I have been there.

“But it’s the age old problem like dog littering, the minority get a bad name for everyone, it’s these people my post is aimed at and they know who they are like the driver of the White Audi who has blocked both me and my neighbour this week.

“Just have a second thought and think ‘would you like it’ on a daily basis ? If the answer is NO then don’t do it. We are not complaining for the sake of it.

“I too sometimes have to pick my grandchildren up and if I can’t get off my path that makes me late and my neighbour has to go too work.”

Sheila also told the The Washington Newsday about the difficulties of returning home during the school pick up rush and not being able to park on her driveway, or even on the street as she has to circle round.

She said: “When I was in the workplace, I’m retired now, but there was many times when I couldn’t get off my path to go to work.

“On more than one occasion someone would park across my drive and I’d say ‘excuse me, can you not park across my drive, I’ve got to go to work’ and then they’ll say ‘oh, I’ll only be a minute’ and walk off! It was unbelievable.

“Now I’m retired it affects me when I have to go and pick my grandchildren up from school in. ”

