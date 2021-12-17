Woman’s ‘extreme’ before and after photos show reality of Instagram images.

A woman has shared photos before and after editing them to show the reality of “perfect” Instagram photos – and her followers were shocked by the transformation.

Makeup artist and personal trainer Holly Cockerill regularly shares edited images to highlight how quickly and easily a person’s looks can be changed and uploaded to social media.

Holly, from Blackburn, has now shared a series of composite images, with her “real” self next to the highly edited versions.

One snap shows Holly in a blue two-piece outfit, with her hair falling in waves, and wearing a classic red lip.

A filtered version alongside it makes her hair look flawless, has added considerably more makeup to her face, and shows fuller lips.

Her cheekbones are also more defined.

Another shows Holly in a halter dress, pulling a funny face.

The edited version shows Holly smiling, instead, with a more contoured face, and her hair falling perfectly around her face rather than being behind her shoulders like in the first picture.

Captioning the side-by-side photos, Holly said: “Back at it with another INSTAGRAM VS REALITY and I can’t actually cope with that second picture.

“I wanted to see if I could somehow salvage it and I didn’t think it was possible, my god wasn’t expecting that.

“I still get flabbergasted by how much you can change your image to make it ‘perfect’ so you can fit in with what society deems ‘beautiful’ now.

“To all the girls who feel like they need to do this, YOU DON’T! The less you compare yourself to other people the happier you’ll be.

“Instagram is just a competition to see who looks prettier, who’s body is sexier, who has more likes and it’s driving young girls to using apps like this to achieve it. The only reason I hate this app! Instagram”LOVE YOURSELF” The post has amassed more than 4,000 likes and was shared by Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, among many others.

Many people commented on the “extreme” photos.

georgmercer said: “Thank you for sharing!!!”

Shame on anyone who edits to this extremity. They really don’t realise the damage they cause to young people!! People could go and get surgery or all sorts because of this false. ” Summary ends.”