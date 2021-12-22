Woman’s ‘blind terror’ after encountering an emergency on the M53 without warning.

After her car broke down on a slip road off a busy highway, a man ran to her aid in a “blind panic.”

The woman asked members of the New Brighton Gossip and Community Facebook page for assistance in tracking down the man who rescued her so she could thank him again.

She wrote that she was driving on the M53 and exiting at Junction 1 when her automobile unexpectedly broke down.

However, a man came to a halt and not only started the car for her, but also accompanied her home to ensure she arrived safely.

The woman admitted that she wished she had asked for the man’s name, but that she was in such a “blind panic” that it had slipped her mind.

“I hope the person who assisted me today on the way home from work understands how grateful I am for his kindness,” she wrote on Facebook.

“On a highly busy slip road coming off the freeway at junction one, my relatively new automobile suddenly stopped without warning.”

“He got it started and then followed me home to make sure I was safe.”

“I appreciate everything you’ve done. I never even asked your name because I was in such a hurry. “Thank you very much.” People in the online community praised the man’s acts, saying it’s encouraging to know there are still decent people in the world.

“There are still some nice real people,” one woman wrote. What a great gentleman.” “What a beautiful lady,” said another. “It’s the season for good will,” said a third. “Lovely, caring folks out there,” wrote another woman.