Woman’s Anti-Vaccination Movement-Mocking Halloween Decorations Go Viral

On social media, a woman has gotten into the Halloween spirit with a set of decorations mocking the anti-vaccination movement.

Linda McAfee used the [email protected] to submit a video of her macabre attempts on TikTok, where her frightening work quickly drew a lot of attention.

The clip, which you can watch here, has been viewed over 2.6 million times as of this writing.

She pans through a collection of plastic skeletons set up outside her house in the video. Each one is marked with a notice saying that the skeletal bones on display originally belonged to someone who was opposed to COVID-19 vaccination.

One of the skeletons sits upright, holding a banner with the words “I refuse to live terrified,” scrawled alongside a flower and a peace sign.

The next appears as a set of arms and legs protruding from the ground, along with a sign that reads “I don’t know what’s in it” next to a picture of a syringe and a sign that says “I don’t know what’s in it.”

A second, similarly poised plastic skeleton stands next to it, holding a placard that reads “Personal freedum,” which is misspelled and includes a U.S. flag.

The next comes with a sign splashed with the message “Bathed in blood,” an apparent reference to individuals opposed to vaccination on religious grounds, as suggested by the accompanying image of a Bible and communion cup.

The second skeleton stands next to a sign that reads, “Government conspiracy,” while the final skeleton has a sign that reads, “I performed my own research.”

While the decorations do not explicitly state that any of these wholly imaginary characters died as a result of their vaccination views, the implication is unmistakable.

McAfee just captioned the video with the words “#halloween #toomuch? #andnowwewait.”

Tina Ditter was among those who got into the spirit of things on TikTok, suggesting McAfee add “a horse skeleton with a sign: ‘I couldn’t get Ivermectin.”

"Thank you for the suggestion," peace&love said, "may I borrow it?" "I'm copying this," AngieBB affirmed.