Womanizer introduces new versions with innovative features.

For a long time, the Womanizer has been a hugely successful product, and now it’s even better.

This female pleasure toy is widely sought after because it uses Pleasure Air Technology to generate a’sucking feeling.’

The Classic even has an appearance in the Lovehoney advent calendar, which is undoubtedly a major motivator for a twisted Christmas countdown.

Womanizer comes in three different models, all of which have recently improved.

The Starlet is the lowest model on the market, costing £69, and the Starlet 3 was released this week.

If you’re not sure if Pleasure Air Technology is right for you, here is a fantastic place to start.

There are now six intensity levels (up from four previously) and five additional colors, making it easier to find the perfect match for your own collection.

Here’s where you can get your hands on a Starlet 3.

In addition, the Classic has been recycled into a new model that may be even better than the one that so many ladies adore.

The Classic 2, a new model with a brand-new Afterglow feature, is now available.

This feature quickly reduces the intensity of your toy for a more comfortable climax.

The new Classic 2 is available for £119 and features ten distinct intensity levels (rather than the previous eight).

Another alternative exists for individuals who want even more intensity. The Premium version.

The Premium collection has two new additions: the Premium Eco, which is made of Biolene, and the Premium (avoiding plastic).

There are 12 levels of stimulation to choose from, allowing you to customize your experience. It comes with two heads, small and medium, but you may buy extra if you need them.

It is 100% recyclable and features a replaceable battery (with the suggestion you trade the battery out after 300 charges).

You may enjoy endless guilt-free orgasms with the Premium Eco because it is 100% vegan and not tested on animals.

Smart Silence technology makes it extra quiet (it only emits a tiny noise when the head comes into contact with your body), so you don’t have to worry about your friends or family overhearing you.

