Woman who was airlifted to the hospital claims she was denied a bonus because she missed work due to a viral post.

Commenters have reacted angrily to a Redditor’s disclosure of a tense professional condition that drove her to resign. The post, which was shared in Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic, received over 26,000 votes and nearly 2,500 comments, igniting a discussion about the true cost of falling sick for many service-industry workers in the United States.

u/LopsidedCobbler9140, an unknown woman, described herself as a 29-year-old waiter at an undisclosed restaurant. For disciplinary action, the management of this company employs a “point system.” “If you are late, you get one point, three points if you call off with notice, and five points if you call off within [four]hours of your shift,” she explained.

The Redditor went on to say that the policy doesn’t normally bother her because she hasn’t received any points this year and has only missed work “once since 2018.”

” She’s “the sort who covers shifts, stays late, and basically [does her]job,” she says.

When the woman became ill last week, though, she was forced to take a week off work with little or no warning. “I ended up calling off and was out for a week because I was hospitalized in the ICU with a nasty infection,” she explained. At 2 a.m., I alerted my supervisor that I was being dispatched by helicopter and kept her updated on the situation.”

She returned to work once she was healthy enough to do so, albeit she was still “not 100 percent” better. Things took a change, though, when her “boss called [her]into her office” on her first day back.

“She informed me that I was losing my discounts and perks for 90 days, and that I was on probation,” the Redditor explained. “I was taken aback and told her I couldn’t sign the paperwork because it was out of my hands. She threatened to fire me if I didn’t comply. I walked away after telling her not to bother.”

Since resigning, the lady claims she’s received “calls and texts” from her supervisor and coworkers “saying they need [her]” and calling her a “a** for [quitting]over something so minor.”

“My spouse believes I was in the right since the punishment I was receiving was absurd. This is a condensed version of the information.