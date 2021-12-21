Woman was afraid she’d end up like the ‘Elephant Woman.’

A woman from Liverpool has praised a’miracle remedy’ for saving her from resembling the ‘Elephant Woman.’

Norris Green resident Jade McGuinness was diagnosed with a malignant tumor, which she characterized as “very alarming.”

A bulge in her neck was initially misdiagnosed as a swollen lymph node, but after five scans, she was diagnosed with lymphoedema.

Live updates as a guy is stabbed to death, resulting in a massive police response.

The mass was successfully removed, but it resulted in further difficulties, including a facial edema that she would have to deal with for the rest of her life.

“The whole process was incredibly stressful, from the moment I got the tumor diagnosis to experiencing lymphoedema,” she said.

“When the tumor was removed, I bought the doctor a drink and was overjoyed that the operation had gone well, but I was horrified to learn that I would have a bloated face for the rest of my life.” “I had the appearance of The Elephant Woman.” After receiving her life-changing diagnosis, Jade didn’t know where to turn until she met scientist Kirsty Smith at a Wirral clinic, who told her of a “ground-breaking new option.”

Kirsty was in the process of creating Liquid Lipo International, a fat and edema reduction solution, and Jade was one of the first clients after the company launched in 2020.

The Liquid Lipo gel is a non-surgical, no-needle treatment that works by wrapping the gel around the fat or swelling area, then penetrating the skin and binding fat cells to decrease the fat.

Jade purchased a neck strap after hearing about the new treatment from Kirsty and began using thermogenesis gel on her neck and subsequently the new Hydra Oz lotion on her face.

After being told by the NHS that there would be no cure or long-term solution, Jade broke down and cried when she discovered a’miracle’ therapy with ‘amazing results’ after only one hour.

“I was completely overwhelmed when I witnessed the instant effects!” she continued. I believed I’d have to live with my swollen face for the rest of my life, but this was the answer to my prayers.

“People forget that because of the way you look. “Summary comes to an end.”