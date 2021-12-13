Woman Tortures Exotic Monkey in a Sadistic Way, and is Banned From Keeping Pets For 5 Years.

A woman in the United Kingdom was barred from owning a pet for the rest of her life on Friday following months of brutal cruel mistreatment of her exotic pet monkey.

According to The Telegraph, Vicki Holland, 38, of Newport, South Wales, was accused of denying her exotic monkey, Milly, of proper care, attempting to make it take cocaine on one occasion, and even flushing it down the toilet.

The incident was discovered after police raided Holland’s house in 2019 for reasons unrelated to the monkey. According to the South Wales Argus, authorities seized things including the defendant’s cellphone, and while investigating it, they discovered 22 distressing videos of the monkey’s abuse at the hands of Holland.

Milly was shown in a “very distraught state,” cowering into the toilet bowl, in one of the three camera footage displayed in court. “I need the toilet,” Holland says in the video, “should I flush it?” as the fearful animal stares at her, according to the source. Holland then flushed the toilet and told the animal to “don’t attack me,” calling it a “f***ing t**t.” Holland can be heard saying in another video: “Do you want some cocaine? Please lick my fingers.” According to the South Wales Argus, in a third video, Holland’s pet dog is shown approaching the monkey and then chasing it about the house, which is littered with knives and electrical outlets, creating a perilous habitat for monkeys.

Marmosets are native to tropical areas of South America, and their owners must address the creatures’ “quite specific set of needs” when they are housed in other nations, according to prosecuting attorney Aled Watkins. According to Watkins, Holland failed to meet those criteria and also failed to supply the animal with a healthy diet. Watkins claimed she didn’t provide the monkey with UVB illumination and that its cage was “devoid of decor required for environmental enrichment.” Watkins told the court that Holland allegedly fed the monkey kebabs, burgers, and sausages, demonstrating complete contempt for the animal’s “basic care and needs.” “This isn’t carelessness; it’s willful infliction,” he explained. Holland was “extremely embarrassed and deeply ashamed of her behavior,” according to her lawyer, Scott Bowen.

Holland was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison by the Gwent Magistrates Court. She was also prohibited from owning any animal for a period of at least five years. Holland was forced to pay a fine of $752.60. “When I saw these terrible videos, I was immediately and severely worried about the welfare of this marmoset,” RSPCA inspector said. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.