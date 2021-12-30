Woman threw a child off his bike and brags about it on Facebook.

“Next time he won’t be so lucky,” a woman said on Facebook after pushing a boy who cycled near her into a flower bed.

Helen Henry-Bond assaulted the 15-year-old in April after yelling at him for riding his bike on the sidewalk outside Dukes tavern in Ainsdale.

She called his actions “illegal” and boasted on social media that she was teaching him proper behavior, but she was arrested after the boy’s parents saw the post and reported her to the cops.

Following a mass street brawl that resulted in a road closure, a major inquiry was launched.

The 49-year-old later explained that she wrote the comment on a community Facebook page “to big herself up” after suffering from a panic episode.

She denied any wrongdoing, but after a trial at Sefton Magistrates’ Court, she was found guilty this morning.

The child was with companions when he walked past Dukes Bar on April 25th, just before the attack.

On her way home from the stores, Henry-Bond turned around and entered a portion of the pavement that had been narrowed by tables and chairs placed outside.

Prosecutors said that as the youngster approached a flower planter separating tables crammed with customers from the street, she yelled at him that riding on the pavement was forbidden.

Prosecutors claim she shoved him in the chest, forcing him to fall sideways off his bike and into a planter, scratching and cutting one of his legs.

Henry-Bond, who has a variety of mental health issues that she claims made her worried in the days leading up to the assault, then went home and gloat about it on the “Stand Up For Ainsdale” Facebook group.

This morning, magistrates were shown a message that read: “It’s illegal for anyone over the age of 10 to ride a bike on a public footpath, so if your son comes home and says a crazy woman knocked him off his bike, it was me, he was riding full pelt at me outside Duke’s, refused to give way, so I stood my ground and pushed him to the ground, teach him some manners, next time he won’t be so lucky.”

