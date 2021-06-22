Woman tells jury that she pondered dropping out of the PC sex assault case.

A teenage woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by a police officer doing a welfare check told a jury she considered dropping the lawsuit because she was “so afraid.”

The woman, who is in her twenties and cannot be identified for legal reasons, also voiced her surprise that a male officer was dispatched to her hotel room to check on her well-being after she fled there to avoid her husband, who had called police to report her missing after an argument.

After insisting he would only leave her hotel room if her companion, who was also present, kissed him, Metropolitan Police Constable Rudvelle Walters is accused of putting his hand into the woman’s panties.

On February 5, 2019, the 48-year-old denies sexually assaulting the woman while performing a welfare check at the Best Western hotel in Wembley, north-west London, where she was staying.

The Polish woman, who testified from behind a screen at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, rebutted defense counsel Robert Morris’ allegations that the incident never happened.

“Do you believe I have spent nearly three years going to interviews, reliving the stress in the courts, to be talking gibberish about something that never happened?” she asked.

“I swore on the Bible at the start of the case that everything I was going to say was truthful.

“So you can’t tell me it didn’t happen because it did because I wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t.”

The witness also told Mr Morris that she was thinking about dropping out of the case.

“Your customer slipped his fingers beneath my knickers and shorts,” she continued.

“I would have walked away from this a long time ago if it wasn’t true.

“Even though I was terrified, I pondered doing it anyway.

“If that wasn’t true, I’m sure I would have let go of it.

“The knowledge that it may happen to your wife, sister, or daughter is the only thing that keeps me here.”

indiv (This is a short article)