Woman Suffers For Hours After 4-Year-Old Boy Fastens Cycle Lock Around Her Neck (Video).

After the boy playedfully tied a bicycle lock around her neck, the mother of a 4-year-old child was forced to suffer for hours. The mother was unable to release herself because the child had mistakenly altered the phone number code, leaving her with no choice but to contact 911.

On October 7, the incident occurred in China’s Jiangsu province, according to AsiaOne. When the child discovered how to use the lock, he was playing with it. Then he put it around his mother’s neck. The mother joined in because she knew the code to open it. To her surprise, she realized that the boy had altered the unlock code by accident.

“My son was playing with the bicycle lock next to me as I was cleaning the toilet. He wrapped it around me and slammed the door behind me. I was concerned since I couldn’t unlock it with the code I had established, and I had no idea how many times he had changed it “According to AsiaOne, the mother informed the firefighters.

The woman was distressed and hurried to a local police station. The officers then notified the Fire and Rescue services on the scene.

They used a tiny towel to place between the lock and the woman’s neck before removing it with wire cutters and a plier. The incident was brought to light after a video of the ordeal was shared online and became viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

“You should bring your son here, we’ll assist educate him,” an emergency service personnel is heard advising the mom in the video. The woman, on the other hand, chuckles and adds that he is sound sleeping at home, and that she has already punished him for his misbehavior.

While many people were delighted by the boy’s antics in the video, others indicated that there was a bigger issue at hand that needed to be addressed.

Another person stated that parents must establish boundaries for their children and teach them how to distinguish between good and wrong. “I could not chuckle at all after witnessing this, which is a classic example of failing to teach children about boundaries. Even if it’s between a parent and a child, boundaries must be established for all actions and words, and youngsters must not cross them “she penned