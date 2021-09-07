Woman suffering with COVID-19 paranoia drowns her toddler in the bathtub and stabs her husband and stepdaughter.

After drowning her 15-month-old daughter in a bathtub then stabbing and injuring her husband and stepdaughter when they tried to assist, a Miami mother was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

In Miami-Dade Court on Saturday, Precious Leslie Bland, 38, was charged with one crime of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of severe child abuse, according to Law & Crime.

On Aug. 23, about 9:00 p.m. ET, authorities were dispatched to Leslie’s residence at NW 99th Street and NW 30th Avenue. Precious’ husband, Evan, met deputies at the door while visibly bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his head and neck, according to the publication.

Before killing the youngster, Leslie blabbered on about how COVID-19 was going to “kill us all,” Evan told cops. Leslie used to say that Jesus Christ was on his way and that she wanted to baptize her entire family in the bathtub, according to Evan.

When Evans and her teenage stepdaughter tried to seize the toddler, Precious stabbed them. Leslie used to be upset, according to Evans, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the Miami Herald, Evans told cops, “[Precious] was upset, stating that Jesus Christ is coming and COVID is going to murder us all.” “[Precious] insisted that everyone be baptized, and that she was going to do it in the bathtub.”

According to an arrest report cited by the Miami Herald, Evans told officers that Precious filled the bathtub with water and held the boy, named as Emii Bland, underwater until he died. When Evans attempted to interfere, Precious is accused of ordering her 16-year-old daughter to bring a knife without explaining why. When the teen handed Precious the knife, the latter stabbed the girl in the forearms as she attempted to remove Emii from the bathtub.

The adolescent and Evan were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries. Emii was found “face down, motionless, inside the bathtub filled with bloody water,” according to the police report.

Precious was discovered with self-inflicted stab wounds, according to police. The death of the youngster was ruled a homicide by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner on Wednesday, with drowning as the cause of death.

According to CBS 4, Precious admitted to killing the infant and stabbing her husband and stepdaughter.