Woman stunned after booking a five-star family trip in Turkey for around 70p.

A woman expressed her surprise after securing a five-star holiday to Turkey for around 70p.

Caitlin Simm won the cheap vacation after wagering on Jet2holidays’ ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 23-year-old from Wigan was astounded to find a seven-night stay at the Hilton Dalaman Sarigerme Resort & Spa for two adults and two children for such a reasonable price.

She stated, ” “I still can’t believe I paid just 70p for a 5-star luxury stay with Jet2holidays.

“I enjoy travelling on vacation, but things have been difficult for me in recent years, so this comes at the best time.

“I chose the bid at random, and chance must have been on my side.

“This will be our first family holiday, and we can’t wait,” Caitlin concluded.”

A player must put the lowest unique bid to win the ‘Bid for a Break’ competition.

They will be able to purchase the vacation for that price if they are the only user who bids that amount and it is the lowest.

Over 10 vacationers have booked trips to the Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Spain, the Algarve, and the Balearic Islands so far.

“In honor of our 10th anniversary for Indulgent Escapes, we have given away two very special 5-star luxury holidays as part of our ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign,” said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“We’d like to congratulate Caitlin on winning our second Indulgent Escape, and wish her a wonderful time in Dalaman with her entire family.”