Woman rescues her shipwrecked father from the ocean and climbs a cliff to seek assistance.

A fishing trip for a father and daughter nearly ended in horror when the two nearly drowned at sea.

Over the weekend, Claude Moreau, 70, and his daughter, Charme Moreau Taksony, took a trip to Maui.

After a great adventure in Hana, the two were on their way back to Kahului Harbor on Sunday morning.

Moreau, on the other hand, fell asleep when the boat was on autopilot and his daughter was sleeping.

When their boat slammed into rocks on the island’s north side, the couple awoke.

Moreau detailed his near-death experience to HawaiiNewsNow. He stated, ” “I sat down because I was exhausted, and before I knew it, I was fast asleep.

“I didn’t realize I was asleep, and then BAM! That’s how I awoke.”

As the boat began to sink, Moreau Taksony recalled how the situation suddenly turned grave.

She stated, ” “‘Make a mayday call right now,’ I murmured, looking at him.

‘Mayday, mayday, this is Maile,’ he said as he walked in. The boat then went underwater, and he dived underwater with it.

At this point, Moreau Taksony lost sight of her father and assumed he had become stuck beneath the ship.

“You see those movies when people are attempting to save people underwater and they can barely reach them, and I had that feeling because I went down and couldn’t see him,” she continued.

She dove beneath the surface and was able to heave herself back to the surface.

The two, however, now had a second problem: they were stuck in the middle of the ocean.

Moreau Taksony admitted that she was aware of their predicament and the need of getting to shore.

She said, ” “When I look at the beach, I see massive rocks crashing into one other, as well as massive lava rocks slamming into each other.

“I took him in my arms and swam on my back like a lifeguard, tugging and swimming with my head held high and taking long breaths.

“‘Don’t let the water go in your mouth,’ I kept warning him, because that’s exactly what was happening: the water was going in and drowning both of us.

"The waves are crashing, and we must avoid cracking our skulls open. So, when we were trying to get in, I got that thought, "Wow, we might be able to get in."