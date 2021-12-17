Woman pretends to own her neighbor’s car and sells it to ‘We Buy Junk Cars.’

After claiming ownership of her neighbor’s car, a Mississippi woman sold it to a junkyard. The woman is now facing felony charges for allegedly selling a vehicle she did not possess.

The crime was discovered Wednesday afternoon when Lequida Sanders discovered that the car she had purchased for her daughter, Pamela Owen, was missing. According to ABC and CBS station WLOX, Owen learned from a maintenance worker at her apartment building that a wrecker had driven away with the 2004 GMC Yukon that Sanders had purchased for her.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of anything like that!” Sanders stated his opinion. “I’m perplexed, yet it occurred.” According to WLBT, Sanders believes the only possibility is that Owen’s neighbor phoned ‘We Buy Junk Cars’ and pretended to be the SUV’s owner.

“I believe her next-door neighbor stepped out and said, ‘This is my vehicle, and I’m going to sell it,’ and she did!” Sanders stated his opinion.

“The wrecker photographed a woman who signed an affidavit claiming ownership of the vehicle. “They just snatched my daughter’s automobile after paying her $275,” the astonished mother continued.

Sanders, perplexed by what had occurred, decided to contact the junkyard’s owner. “When I called [We Buy Junk Cars], the lady replied, ‘You can get the vehicle back for $275 plus a storage fee.’ I called the owner and inquired as to why the vehicle was taken without a title in the first place, and he informed me that it was legal.” Sanders was surprised to learn that the proprietor of ‘We Buy Junk Cars’ was correct. According to Mississippi law, anyone in the state can sell a vehicle to a scrap metal dealer without a title if it is more than ten years old. The vendor needs to do nothing more than show their driver’s license and sign an affidavit stating that the car is theirs.

When cases like this occur, however, JPD stated that the bogus vendor could be charged with a felony if the real owner wishes to press charges. If convicted of auto theft, a person could face a fine of up to $10,000 or ten years in prison.

Owen isn’t the only individual to be the victim of such an occurrence, according to JPD Commander Sequerna Banks.

“In the past, we’ve retrieved cars for complainants from this spot,” Banks explained. “When people are looking around during the holidays, all kinds of strange things happen.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.