Woman Pleads Guilty To Pretending To Be A Doctor After Failing Medical Exams

In Australia, a young woman pleaded convicted to impersonating a doctor at a Sydney hospital and treating patients while not being licensed to practice medicine.

On Thursday, Zhi Sin Lee, 27, appeared in Downing Centre Local Court. Despite not being sufficiently certified, she admitted to working as a medical intern at the Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital from January 18 to August 9, according to 9 News.

Lee, of Zetland, was charged with one count of practicing medicine without a license. According to court documents, Lee “did intentionally or carelessly pretend to be qualified to practice as a health practitioner” despite the fact that she was a “non-registered health practitioner,” according to News.com.au. When she pleaded guilty to the allegations in court, she didn’t have legal representation.

According to News.com.au, Lee told the court, “I would like to apologise in case there is anything that may happen to them as a result of my conduct.”

Despite failing her medical tests at UNSW, Lee was hired at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital in January (University of New South Wales). When the employees discovered she wasn’t registered or eligible for the position, she was fired in August.

Lee told the media outside the court that she was under a lot of pressure to fulfill her certifications. “I didn’t obtain the registration since I didn’t complete the final exams,” Lee told reporters, according to news.com.au.

“There’s a lot of pressure on pupils to perform,” Lee noted.

“I apologize for what I’ve done… I’m just curious if I can return to school to study medicine. I’d like to know what my future holds.” Lee’s sentencing is set for January 20.

