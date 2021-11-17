Woman Pleads Guilty to Killing Ex-Husband Using Fake ‘Rent-A-Hitman’ Website

According to various accounts, a Michigan lady pled guilty last week to attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband through a phony website.

Wendy Lynn Wein, 52, filled out a service request form on the website “Rent-A-Hitman” in the Spring of 2020, according to MLive.com. She intended to meet with someone who could assist her in dealing with a “problem” she was having with her ex-husband. Wein had no idea, however, that the website was a hoax.

According to MLive.com, “the domain was built as a cyber-security test site, and the website owner was concerned Wein was serious and could be attempting to kill the man.”

According to a detailed report by Fox 2 Detroit on the false website, California resident Bob Innes built it in 2005 as a “class project.” He left the site for several years before returning, only to discover that people were still submitting requests.

As a result, he began replying to queries by asking if they still required the services and if they wanted to meet with a field operative, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

If someone responded affirmatively, he would send their information on to law enforcement. According to the station, he claimed to have prevented more than 140 homicides by doing so in 2020.

The phony website is still up and running, offering free consultations with one of over 17,985 field agents in the United States.

“Rent-A-Hitman has seen it all and understands just how to handle your delicate situation in a timely manner while keeping 100% compliance with HIPPA [Hitman Information Privacy & Protection Act of 1964] Guaranteed,” the site joked.

According to MLive.com, Wein used a pseudonym when filling out the form, but she used her “personal identifying information” to finish it.

On July 17, an undercover cop dressed as a hitman met with Wein, according to Complex. Wein offered the undercover cop $5,000 plus any out-of-state fees for the hit. She was arrested shortly after giving over the money.

Wein pled guilty on November 12 to charges of soliciting murder and using a computer to conduct a felony, according to MLive.com.

Her plea agreement puts “a maximum of 108 months in prison on the minimum sentence,” according to the site. On January 13, 2022, she will be sentenced.

Wein isn’t the first to make such a claim. This is a condensed version of the information.