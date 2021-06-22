Woman on the verge of death after her dream all-inclusive vacation turned into a nightmare

After her “dream” all-inclusive vacation turned into a nightmare, a woman found herself on the verge of death.

Anna and Jess Doherty, twin sisters, spent £1,500 on a 10-day holiday to Egypt at a four-star resort.

But their luxury getaway soon went from bad to worse and Anna was left asking herself if she was going to die.

Anna appeared on the 5Star TV show ‘When All Inclusives Go Horribly Wrong’, which aired on Tuesday, June 22, and told how she didn’t know if she was going to make it.

She said: “It was about the fourth day into the holiday all of a sudden I started to get really bad abdominal pains.”

Jess, Anna’s twin, said they’d all had stomach issues, but Anna’s had been particularly bad, as she broke down in tears on a secluded beach.

Anna was escorted to the hotel’s clinic, where a doctor and a nurse failed to place a drip in her arm despite her being dehydrated.

She was given a glucose injection and antibiotics before being discharged.

Anna said: “The tablets they gave me were actually banned in the UK due to the severe side effects.”

Anna spent the rest of the 10-day holiday bed-bound but when she got home she began to deteriorate.

She said: “I did start to gradually get worse, I was being sick nonstop.”

It was at this point that Anna was rushed to Liverpool Hospital and was in intensive care for 11 days after her ‘whole body shut down’.

“I remember stepping through and just falling into tears, all her organs were failing, she was on a machine to help her breathe – I did fear we were going to lose her at this point in time,” Jess explained.

“It was definitely a scary experience because no one knew why I was so sick,” Anna remarked.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘Will I make it?’ Is it true that I’m going to die?’

Following extensive tests, medical staff at Liverpool Hospital found she was suffering from ‘haemolytic uraemic syndrome’ – commonly caused by a complication from an infection with E coli 0157.

Anna underwent extensive blood plasma treatment in hospital and it still took months for her to feel better. An expert on the show said it must have been horrible to go away on holiday and come back and be ‘on death’s door’. Another expert advised viewers to always drink bottled water while on holiday and ensure all foods are fully cooked to reduce the risk of E coli infections and said to ensure they have up to date insurance and try to get home as soon as they can.

Anna added: “I definitely wouldn’t go on an all inclusive holiday again just down to the fact of how ill I was from the holiday in Egypt and I would never want anyone to experience what I went through.”

