Woman is sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband by pouring boiling sugar water over him.

A 59-year-old lady in the United Kingdom was condemned to life in jail for pouring boiling water and sugar over her sleeping husband.

According to the BBC, Corinna Smith attacked her then-81-year-old husband, Michael Baines, in bed at their house in Highfield Road in Neston, Cheshire, on July 14, last year. After suffering extensive burns, Baines died in a hospital five weeks after the incident.

In June, a jury at Chester Crown Court found Smith guilty of murdering her 38-year-old husband.

She must serve a minimum of 12 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Smith had been described as enraged and agitated prior to the incident because she thought a story about Baines to be true.

Smith is accused of filling a pail with boiling water from her garden and mixing it with 3 kilos (6.6 pounds) of sugar before pouring the liquid over her husband’s arms and body while he was sleeping.

She left their property and proceeded to a neighbouring house, banging on the front door until the owner replied. After hearing her exclaim, “I’ve harmed him pretty bad, I think I’ve killed him,” a neighbor called the cops and an ambulance.

“It’s heinous to pour boiling water on someone when they’re sleeping. The fact that she mixed three bags of sugar with the water demonstrated her determination to cause substantial injury, according to Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes, quoted by the BBC.

“Rather than calling the emergency services, she wasted time by going to a residence nine doors away to inform a neighbor, who she wasn’t close to, what she had done,” he continued.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the widow was told by her daughter that Baines allegedly sexually molested her and her late brother “for many years when they were children.”

Craig, her son, committed suicide in 2007 after serving time in jail for assault, according to the article. Craig is accused of telling his mother that the man he assaulted was a “pedophile” who had “sexually touched him.”

Smith has previously challenged a trial, saying that he was guilty of manslaughter due to a lack of control. Her case was weakened, however, because the attack required forethought and it took her 13 minutes to boil the water, fill the bucket, and throw sugar into it, according to prosecutors.

