Woman is mistaken for her boyfriend’s mother and accused of holding him as a “hostage.”

Strangers frequently mistake a woman dating a man 10 years her junior for his mother, according to a woman dating a man 10 years her junior.

Janine Adamson said she’d always been attracted to her 24-year-old next-door neighbor Owen Roundell-Prince, but that a romantic relationship was “off the cards” because of their 10-year age difference.

They started dating in March, according to the 34-year-old, but they’re frequently mistaken for mother and son, and she’s even been asked if’she’s mum’ when buying alcohol.

The couple’s age gap has also sparked backlash on social media, with others accusing her of ‘trapping’ Owen or holding him ‘hostage’ because of his youth – something Janine admits makes her worry she’s too old for him.

Despite this, Janine, who describes herself as “young at heart,” argues that their age gap has advantages since electrician Owen brings out her younger side, and the couple is currently expecting their first child.

The mother of two claims that she makes videos to “normalize” age gap relationships and that if she can simply reassure one other lady in a similar situation, she has “succeeded in life.”

“You look like his mother,” Janine, of Southampton, Hampshire, said on social media.

“If we’re going out and he gets his ID but I don’t, I think to myself, ‘Oh my God, this is embarrassing.’ We make the joke out of it, and I’ll say things like, “Oh, see, my boyfriend’s getting questioned for ID, but I’m not.”

“At a shop once, both of us didn’t have alcohol ID, and they asked, ‘Are you mum?'” I said, “That’s my boyfriend,” and she said, “Oh, I’m sorry.”

“It threw me for a loop, and I’m afraid it’ll happen again, and I’m afraid people will think the same thing when they see us.”

“It encourages me to be more affectionate.” I also believe that people will look at her and wonder, “Is that her son or boyfriend?” So when I’m out in public, we’re holding hands or he’s got his arm around me because I’m not his mother.

“It definitely makes me want to be more friendly with him to avoid being called his mother once more.”

