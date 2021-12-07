Woman is healing at home after being mauled by her own dogs.

A woman has been released from hospital after being mauled by her own dogs in an incident in St Helens. She is healing at home.

She was “severely hurt” after four of her own dogs attacked her early yesterday morning.

Following allegations of a dog attack, armed police were dispatched to Assam Close in the Sutton area.

In a city centre attack, a 13-year-old girl was ‘battered’ by a gang of teenagers.

Officers took away the dogs, which were initially labeled as “bulldogs.” Today, police provided no new information about them.

At roughly 10.15 a.m. on Monday, a significant emergency response, including police, ambulances, and the fire department, arrived on the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing officers throw a tiny puppy into the back of an unmarked black van before driving away.

“You should have seen it before,” a nearby homeowner told The Washington Newsday. “The whole street was full with police, ambulances, and everything, it was crazy.”

Another resident of the same estate claimed that the area had previously been troubled and that inhabitants “had to suffer” through it.

“It’s generally a wonderful estate, so it’s obviously pretty surprising when something like this happens,” one street resident said.