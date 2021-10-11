Woman is enraged by her mother-in-‘crazy’ law’s behavior while she was pregnant.

The behavior and statements of her in-laws, particularly her mother-in-law, left a pregnant woman feeling “upset” and “resentful.”

The woman is expecting her first kid, but all of her “overwhelming recollections of the pregnancy so far are them [the in-laws]kicking off about things,” she added.

When her mother-in-law claimed that the baby’s due date was incorrect, everything came to a head.

The soon-to-be mother turned to Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable [AIBU] forum for guidance on how to deal with the situation.

“[AIBU] To be battling to just let this go?” she wrote in her essay. “I’m due in a few of weeks with my first baby,” she wrote.

“DH’s [dear husband’s]parents were longing for grandchildren, but when they found out, they reacted brutally and became completely intrusive.” They’ve interrogated us on everything, won’t leave you alone until you respond, and then argue with our decisions if they don’t match their expectations.

“The second trimester was very horrible, and after a week of them continually calling and arguing with us about stuff, as well as showing up unannounced, I told DH [dear husband]I couldn’t take it any more.” They tried to back off after he spoke with them.

“They appear to have accepted that we’re doing things our way, and the continual texts/unexpected visits/questioning our decisions/etc. appear to have ceased.” We meet them every two weeks or so, and they usually ask how the baby is and then go on; so far, it’s been fine.” However, things have taken a change after her mother-in-law texted her to say she feels their due date is incorrect, making the expectant woman fearful that her in-laws may resume their “overbearing” behavior.

“Last night, MIL [mother-in-law] messaged DH that she thinks my due date is erroneous,” she continued. I’m not sure how, but she’s convinced the kid is due sooner than expected. DH didn’t say anything to me about it, but she called this morning and left a voicemail asking if we needed anything and stressing that she believes my due date is incorrect.

“I was irritated by how it made me feel.”

