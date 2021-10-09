Woman is enraged at a’sad’ song playing in the supermarket and is arrested twice.

A consumer became enraged after hearing a “sad” music playing in a supermarket, resulting in a scenario that required police involvement to resolve.

The event occurred on September 27 at Paradise Fruit Market in Troy, Oakland, California, according to Fox2Detroit.

The business, which has been approached for comment by The Washington Newsday, is thought to have been playing music when a woman objected to one of the chosen songs.

“She told workers that the song made her sad and asked them to stop playing it,” according to local media.

The unnamed woman became enraged and began making a loud scene after being told by employees that they were helpless to change the tune. As a result, the woman was escorted out of the store by the police.

She then walked away and called the police station to inform them that she had relocated to the Sterling Heights apartment complex. The woman was spotted sitting in a vehicle on Parliament Drive, west of Pall Mall Drive, by an officer, but her rage flared up when she was being spoken to.

The woman then allegedly accused the officer of lying and drove away, despite the officer’s attempts to keep her from leaving by blocking her in. She was apprehended, arrested, and charged with obstructing and impeding a police officer.

But the incident didn’t finish there; after being released from the Troy Lock-Up Facility, she returned to the police station and began yelling at the front desk clerk.

The woman refused to calm down, so she was arrested for the second time and charged with disorderly conduct.

The Troy Police Department has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

People are reportedly claiming to be arrested and taken away by police in the latest social media fad, which correlates with the overwhelming reaction to the music and subsequent arrest.

The fad sees the protagonists of the staged arrests peek over their shoulder at the camera with an allegedly enticing look while the recordings of the arrests are published to TikTok.

Extreme reactions to seemingly minor occurrences that result in incarceration are all too often.

After reportedly pointing a pistol at a Burger King waitress and threatening to “blow her head off” over an improper drink order, a lady was arrested in August.

