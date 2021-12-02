Woman is enraged after her neighbors accuse her of being “heartless” for refusing to allow them to park in her driveway.

The woman had been allowing her neighbors to park in her driveway since she “hasn’t gotten around to” learning to drive and doesn’t require the space at this time.

However, things took a turn for the worst when her neighbors refused to move their cars to make room for a taxi carrying her brother home from the hospital.

“I don’t have a car,” she said, according to the Mirror, “and the property I bought a couple years ago came with a drive large enough for two cars.” I’ve always wanted to learn to drive, but I’ve never gotten around to it.

“I’ve always allowed my next-door neighbors to use my driveway because I didn’t need it.” It didn’t worry me because if I had guests over, I’d simply ask them to move, which they did.

“Right now, I’m living with my 15-year-old brother, who has really weak joints and has to go to the hospital about once a month.” He tore the one in his knee a few months ago and had to use crutches.

“We were turning onto our street in the cab after leaving the hospital when one of my neighbors backed into my driveway and blocked our taxi from approaching the door.”

“We expected them to notice my brother’s crutches and move, but she just stared at us and went inside with her sisters and stepfather.” To get to our door, I had to drag my brother across wet, muddy grass.” The woman claimed that her actions enraged her so much that she rescinded her promise to allow them use her driveway.

However, numerous members of the family have recently welcomed children and have resumed parking in her driveway so that they do not have to walk to their home while carrying their infants.

When the woman attempted to address them, she was labeled "heartless" for being nasty to a.