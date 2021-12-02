Woman is ‘distraught’ after her lost pet is discovered, but she is unable to reclaim it.

After her lost family pet was discovered by strangers, a woman is ‘distraught,’ but she can’t have it back.

Deborah Spencer and her boyfriend didn’t realize their pet cat, Oscar, would be lost in the process when they moved house in February 2018.

Oscar, who was adopted by Deborah when he was 18 months old in 2004, lived the majority of his life in Doncaster before going missing.

“Basically, we moved house and he lived pretty happy here with his long-term partner, Poppy, until she sadly died,” Deborah told YorkshireLive.

“So, for company, I got another senior cat, and one morning in early February 2020, he went out and never returned.”

Deborah, who was heartbroken at the loss of her pet cat, claimed she “tried all the normal searches,” including leafleting, contacting local vets, and calling other rescue organizations in the region.

Oscar had died, Deborah reasoned, because of how long he had been gone and his advanced age.

Deborah didn’t realize, however, that Oscar had made his way 100 miles up the M62 and was now in Liverpool.

He’d spent the previous few years living feral on a college campus, with the occasional help of sympathetic college students who fed him during the school year.

Deborah didn’t decide to make one last-ditch try to recover her missing pet until last week.

“I was sitting in front of the TV last Sunday night and something, I can’t explain, came to me to go on the lost and found pet website in Doncaster and look,” Deborah explained.

Deborah was met with an advertisement for a lost cat found in Liverpool at the time, and she immediately recognized Oscar.

She was ultimately directed to a local cat rescue organization in Liverpool, where she was informed that Oscar had been surrendered and would be rehomed soon.

So she began sending texts and emails including all of Oscar’s information as well as images of him, informing them that he was her cat.

She stated: “The summary has come to an end.”