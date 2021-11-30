Woman is charged with the murder of an elderly man who had the words “I Touch Little Girls” written on his body.

The elderly man’s live-in health attendant was arrested and charged with his murder after he was found battered to death in July with the words “I touch little girls” inscribed across his chest.

Rene Ayarde, 28, resided with Robert Raynor, 80, in his Staten Island home and faces accusations of manslaughter and assault in addition to the murder charges, according to WNBC-TV, a local television news station.

The cause of Raynor’s death is yet unknown, according to the station.

On July 19, one of Raynor’s neighbors discovered his death in the hallway of his building. He was murdered by physical trauma to the head and body, according to a representative for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner at the time.

Raynor’s body was carried into the corridor from his first-floor flat, according to the New York Daily News.

According to the news station, Raynor had no prior sex offenses and was not a registered sex offender.

In July, Ayarde was charged with child abuse after she allegedly picked up her 3-year-old daughter and put her on the concrete as police were investigating the case. WNBC claimed that she also allegedly tossed a bottle of water in her face.

When a witness attempted to call for assistance, Ayarde allegedly pushed them to the ground and said, “Are you going to call the cops? Please hand over your phone to me “According to the station,

Her daughter was rushed to the hospital, where authorities allegedly discovered several previous injuries, according to the Daily News.

Carolyn Whetstone, Raynor’s daughter, defended him in July. She expressed her displeasure with the inaccurate words scribbled on his body.

Whetstone told the Daily News, “That’s not my father.” “He’d never touch a youngster. He would never harm another person. When he comes to visit me, he has daughters and granddaughters that he looks after.” She also stated that she was unable to contact her father for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when she requested that police conduct a wellness check on him, they claimed that he was ill and unable to walk.

The sentence “I take dolls in my room for girls ages 1-5” was also scribbled on Raynor’s stomach, according to the neighbor who discovered his death. In addition, the phrase “I touch” was written. This is a condensed version of the information.