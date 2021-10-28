Woman is at the ‘end of her tether’ after receiving a mysterious alarm.

A woman claims she hears a mysterious alarm on Sundays and at night, and she’s “near the end of her tether.”

Sue Bowden, of Westfield Road, Runcorn, believes the alarm is coming from a large nearby industrial sector, but she hasn’t been able to establish the actual position as of yet.

Westfield Road is adjacent to Percival Lane and Picow Farm Lane, which are part of a huge industrial zone in west Runcorn.

After a raid on a Liverpool home, a ‘loan shark’ was detained.

Sue adds that the noise, which began over a year ago, normally starts about noon or in the middle of the afternoon on Sundays and lasts until 3 a.m.

Sue, 68, has lived in the area for 48 years and claims that her home was subjected to noise monitoring by Halton Borough Council.

According to her, the local government identified no “unacceptable” noise levels. However, the Environment Agency, which was also monitoring outside in the garden at the time, determined that the noise levels were “inappropriate.”

Sue stated that her home had undergone many modifications and that she had been looking forward to enjoying her retirement, but that her aspirations had been dashed due to noise disturbance eroding her quality of life.

The noises are “driving her insane,” she added, adding that it “happens all the time” and that she is “near the end of her tether.”

Sue was recently contacted by an environmental health officer (EHO), who volunteered to meet with her and Cllr Victoria Begg.

The source of the alert is also being investigated, with the council now having “witnessed the alarms in the industrial area.”

Sign up for a newsletter from Runcorn and Widnes.

Sue stated, “The noises are starting to irritate me. I’ve lived in this house for 48 years, and my garden is my haven.

“I feel I can no longer be out in the yard because the noises get to me sometimes, and I can’t even stay in the home in the conservatory and read a book, so I feel I have to go inside and turn on the television as loudly as possible to drown out the noises, which I don’t think is appropriate.”

“The EHO has spoken to Mrs Bowden,” a council official stated.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”