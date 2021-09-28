Woman is accused of shooting her husband after he arrived at his ‘boyfriend’s house,’ and she is arrested.

A woman from Kentucky has been charged with fatally shooting her husband after he arrived at her “boyfriend’s apartment.” The woman reported the crime to the authorities.

The suspect, Katherine Morrison, 28, of Campbellsville, called 911 to report that she had shot and killed her husband. According to court filings, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 24 at an apartment on South Central Avenue in Campbellsville.

Morrison had called the police earlier that evening, claiming that her husband had threatened her. She allegedly sought police guidance on how to cope with her husband if he showed up at her boyfriend’s house. According to the publication, the arrest record added, “She requested assistance in reference to what she could do if he showed there.”

The woman called back a few minutes later to say that her husband had arrived at the apartment and that she had shot him, according to police.

According to police, the woman invited her husband to come to the apartment and sit on a couch as she pointed a firearm at him.

Morrison claimed her husband repeatedly grabbed her and told her she couldn’t fire the trigger. According to court documents obtained by WDRB-TV, she shot him the final time he grabbed her.

Morrison’s partner, on the other hand, made a statement that contradicted hers. He informed the cops that he was present during the shooting and that Morrison’s spouse had never touched her. Morrison is being jailed at the Taylor County Detention Center after being charged with murder, according to WBKO-TV.

Morrison’s spouse, John H. Berry, 38, was identified by authorities. Berry was taken to the hospital after the gunshot, but medics were unable to revive him.

