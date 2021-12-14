Woman is accused of luring men to her Instagram account and then robbing them with the assistance of accomplices.

A Bronx lady is accused of persuading two men to meet her over Instagram and robbing them with the help of two masked accomplices.

According to The New York Daily News, the woman approached her victims via Instagram, offering to hang out with them, but when the men arrived to see her, two robbers robbed them at gunpoint. One victim was robbed of his clothes, while another was shot while attempting to flee.

According to the New York Daily News, the first unidentified victim, 24, was found near a contractor’s office on Anthony Ave. near the Cross Bronx Expressway in Claremont Village on Dec. 3 at around 11:30 p.m. ET. When the woman and her two companions arrived, they grabbed a revolver and demanded that he remove his clothing and valuables. According to the site, the trio then robbed the man’s car and fled.

At around 8 p.m. ET the next day, the woman duped a 27-year-old second victim into meeting her on a residential block on Boller Ave. near Tillotson Ave. in Eastchester. According to News 12, the victim was accosted by two masked robbers who took his mobile phone, coat, chain, and gold ring.

According to authorities, the victim was able to flee with his automobile, but the duo opened fire on him, striking his vehicle as he fled. The suspect’s photo was released, and police encouraged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

