Woman is accused of killing and burying her ex-husband in her backyard and filing a missing person report.

Before police discovered the corpse buried in her backyard, a Minnesota lady allegedly murdered her ex-husband and claimed he went missing.

Karina See Her, 40, was detained and charged with second-degree murder after police discovered Kou Yang’s body under a shed in her backyard on Saturday. Her first appearance in court is set for Tuesday.

According to KSTP, on July 22, a 911 caller requested that officers do a welfare check on Yang at a property along Kennard Street in St. Paul. Yang had not been seen in weeks, according to the caller.

When cops arrived at the house, Her stated that she had no idea where her ex-husband was. Despite the fact that they were divorced, she and Yang shared a home.

Yang may have fled to Oklahoma, where his family resides, since she threatened to obtain a protective order against him, according to the 40-year-old. According to the complaint, the woman stated that she was scared of Yang.

Yang’s belongings were gone, but he had left his pickup truck at her residence, she added. Yang left on June 30, she said police, and he had left the residence several times before, according to the report. After that, the woman was instructed to submit a missing person report.

Her called police about 4 p.m. the same day to report that her ex-husband had been missing since July 1.

Her 17-year-old daughter called police about five hours after making the report to say she hadn’t heard from Yang in several weeks. She admitted to the authorities that she had been staying with a friend since June 29. When she went home on July 2, she reportedly became enraged when she asked her mother about Yang. Her informed the young lady that they would be relocating to Milwaukee.

According to the complaint, the child told investigators that the garage security camera had been removed. After the cops had left their home, the girl’s 12-year-old sister texted her, “Mommy is suspicious.”

According to the lawsuit, she allegedly led the siblings to the woods, where she put a garbage bag with an unknown object inside. The 17-year-old told investigators that Yang’s absence for so long was “out of character” and that she suspected he was buried in the garden.

That's what the girl told the cops.