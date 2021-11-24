Woman ingests her Apple AirPod by mistake, mistaking it for a painkiller tablet.

After mistaking one of her Apple AirPods Pro headphones for an Ibuprofen tablet, a woman claimed she ingested it.

“I ate my f——-g left AirPod,” Carli stated in a video she posted to her TikTok account on Nov. 8.

The 27-year-old ingested the wireless audio device, which costs $299 in pairs, because both of her hands were full at the moment, according to 7News.com.au.

Carli “threw something back” and drank water from a water bottle while holding an Ibuprofen 800 tablet in one hand and the left earbud in the other, according to the woman in the video, which has been viewed over 3.2 million times. She instantly realized she had swallowed something other than the painkiller medication.

Carli puked in an attempt to force the earpiece out, but it did not come out. Apple afterwards sent her a notice stating that her ingested AirPod had been discovered.

“For quite some time, an AirPods Pro has been following you around. Its location is visible to the owner. You can listen to a sound and see what it sounds like “The message was clear.

Carli used the AirPod Pro inside her body to record a voice memo, which she then uploaded to her TikTok account.

Before disconnecting the device from her phone, she apparently played the “Find My AirPod” sound and heard it from her stomach.

An swallowed AirPod might either travel through the system unharmed or become trapped in the bowels, necessitating surgery. There’s also the potential that the audio gadget will burst.

After an X-ray and other medical examinations, doctors determined that the earbud Carli ingested had passed.

“I had a sneaking suspicion I’d aced it… I didn’t get it back, but I know it was successful. I know it used to be in my stomach, but it’s no longer there “Carli clarified in a TikTok follow-up post.

Carli claimed in her video that she posted her “adventure” with the swallowed AirPod online for “educational purposes,” as she “wasn’t the first” and “certainly won’t be the last” to do so.