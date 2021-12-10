Woman impersonated her daughter in order to enroll in college, date young men, and obtain loans.

A Missouri woman, 48, pled guilty to fraud charges after spending two years impersonating her divorced 22-year-old daughter. She pretended to be a young woman in order to enroll in college, obtain loans, and obtain a driver’s license.

Lauren Hays, Laura Oglesby’s daughter, was kidnapped in 2016. She applied for and obtained a Social Security card in her daughter’s name through the mail. According to the New York Post, Oglesby, who lived with her daughter in Jonesboro, Arkansas, moved to Missouri and the two lost communication.

Oglesby convinced locals that she was 22-year-old Lauren Hays who worked at a local library after coming to the small hamlet of Mountain View. Oglesby stayed with Avery and Wendy Parker, a local couple who thought she was a young girl fleeing an abusive relationship.

Oglesby obtained a driver’s license in her daughter’s name and registered at Southwest Baptist University using the Social Security card.

Oglesby allegedly began dating young guys in their twenties by convincing them that she was just 22 years old and even created Snapchat accounts in Hays’ name.

“She had entirely assumed a younger appearance, including clothing, cosmetics, and demeanor. In her early twenties, she had totally anticipated that she would transform into a younger person “KY3 spoke with Detective Stetson Schwien.

Using Hays’ name, Oglesby was able to acquire additional loans. She received $9,400 in federal student loans, $5,920 in Pell grants, and $1,863 in finance charges, according to reports.

The sophisticated deception was discovered in August 2018 after officials in Arkansas contacted Mountain View police about reports of Oglesby committing financial fraud under her daughter’s name. Oglesby first denied perpetrating the act, but she subsequently confessed and was apprehended.

According to the Toronto Sun, Oglesby now faces five years in jail after pleading guilty to one count of deliberately giving false information to the Social Security Administration. She must pay $17,521 in restitution to her daughter and the university in Missouri as part of the plea agreement.