Woman goes into labor in traffic and delivers her baby on the highway with the assistance of a trooper.

Under Tennessee’s Dickson County, a mother went into labor in heavy traffic along Interstate-40 and delivered a healthy baby on the side of the road with the help of a trooper.

When Sharie Madrid’s water broke while she was in Smyrna for training, she was a Staff Seargent in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Madrid was on her way home to Desoto County, Mississippi, when she became caught in traffic due to a highway crash on Dec. 7, according to WREG.

The young woman started having contractions right away.

She remarked, “I knew it was occurring right then, and there was nothing I could do about it.”

According to WSMW, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Aaron Ranker was returning to his position when he heard sirens around the same time.

“I dialed Dickson dispatch and inquired about the situation. “That’s when they told me there was a woman in labor on the side of the road,” Ranker recalled. Because the trooper had previously worked as an EMT, he realized the woman need immediate medical attention and raced to her location. He knew they didn’t have much time before the baby arrived when he arrived.

“She was crowning,” says the narrator. “The top of the head could be seen in the birth canal,” Ranker said. “Birth was going to happen whether we wanted it or not at that point,” she says. “With my medical experience, I saw it was impending, and there was no waiting for the ambulance,” he said, according to News Channel 5. “I was able to walk her through the birth, and she was able to birth a lovely baby boy,” he added.

Within five minutes, the trooper had helped the mom deliver her healthy baby boy in the front seat of a car, using a blanket.

“I had to stroke his back a little to get him to cry at first, but when I heard that scream, I knew we’d be fine,” Ranker recalled, adding, “It was quite an experience.”

After that, the woman and her baby were brought to a neighboring hospital.

The new mother expressed gratitude for Ranker and stated that she would not have known what to do without him.

“I would have had no idea what to do.” “It meant a lot to me that he was there,” Madrid remarked.

The trooper went on to say that he had to keep everyone calm while assisting Madrid.

“It’s my biggest.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.