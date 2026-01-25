Woman Forgave Mother’s Killer, Gave Him Job, Then Was Murdered by Him

A heartbreaking tale of compassion turning to tragedy unfolded in Arkansas when Martha McKay, who had once forgiven her mother’s murderer and even offered him employment, was killed by the very man she had tried to help.

From Tragedy to Trust

In 1996, Sally Snowden McKay, 75, and her cousin, Memphis blues guitarist Joseph “Lee” Baker, 52, were killed on their property near Horseshoe Lake. The killer, Travis Lewis, was convicted at just 17 years old. However, Martha, Sally’s daughter, reached out to him while he was behind bars, offering forgiveness despite the brutal crime. Lewis had entered a guilty plea but had never taken full responsibility, instead blaming someone else for the murders.

Despite the doubts of others, Martha’s response was remarkable. She chose to give Lewis a second chance, especially since he expressed remorse and was seeking a new path. After he was granted early release in 2018, she not only supported it but also offered him work at Snowden House, the bed and breakfast she had transformed the crime scene into. Martha’s generosity allowed him to work there for 18 months, with little suspicion of any wrongdoing on his part.

Tragic Turn of Events

In 2020, tragedy struck. Martha began to suspect that Lewis might have stolen $10,000 from the house, which had been collected from the sale of a chandelier. On March 25, 2020, she was found murdered in her home, stabbed and bludgeoned to death at the top of the stairs. Nearby, investigators found a cloth bag containing valuables and a bloodied kitchen knife, raising questions about the motive.

Crittenden County Chief Investigator Todd Grooms noted that it was unclear whether Lewis intended to burglarize the home and killed Martha in the process, or if he had planned to murder her outright. Officers arrived at the scene to find that Lewis had fled, jumping out of a second-floor window before attempting to escape across the yard. He eventually ran into a lake, where he drowned, and his body was later recovered.

Authorities confirmed that the body found in the lake was indeed Lewis’, who had once again caused a family tragedy. A toxicology report showed a mix of drugs in his system at the time of his death.

The loss is still fresh for the McKay family. Martha’s sister, Katie Hutton, expressed the family’s shock, telling People, “She lived life to the fullest,” adding, “We are all just in disbelief.” The remarkable act of forgiveness and the subsequent murder of a loved one has left a community grieving and searching for answers.