Woman films herself offering cocaine to her pet monkey and then attempting to flush it down the toilet.

A 38-year-old lady from Newport, Wales, pleaded guilty to torturing her pet marmoset monkey, including attempting to flush it down the toilet and providing cocaine to the animal.

Vicki Holland, of Wordsworth Road, Newport, has been barred from owning any animals for the rest of her life after video herself torturing the monkey, according to the BBC.

After pleading guilty to three Animal Welfare Act violations, she was sentenced to a 12-week jail term with a 12-month suspension at Newport Crown Court. She was also ordered to pay costs of £420 ($557) and a victim surcharge of £128 ($170).

According to Sophie Daniels of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, one video found on Holland’s phone showed her offering the marmoset cocaine, while another showed the “terrified” monkey down a toilet bowl (RSPCA).

Holland flushed the toilet at one point in the video, forcing the “petrified” animal to cling to the bowl’s side. In the recordings, Holland can be heard “shouting, screaming, and laughing” at the monkey, according to Daniels.

“An independent veterinarian quickly determined that the marmoset had been suffering unnecessarily as a result of the manner she had been treated,” Daniels said.

The cruelty toward the monkey was discovered by the RSPCA after videos were seized on Holland’s phone by Gwent police following a narcotics raid at her home, according to The Guardian.

Initially, the woman said she had sold the marmoset a week before. The marmoset was discovered at her home by police.

The animal was taken into the custody of the RSPCA before being transported to Monkey World in Dorset, which specializes in primate care and therapy.

Milly, the monkey, has spent almost two years at the refuge and is now “happy and comfortable,” according to the Daily Mail. In January of last year, she came at the park.

“The case of Milly was tragic and painful. Dr. Alison Cronin, director of Monkey World, remarked, “She spent her life in dread and was subjected to abuse and violence that is the worst that I have witnessed in more than 30 years of rescuing monkeys.” “Milly will never entirely recover from her maltreatment and will be psychologically wounded for the rest of her life, but company of her own kind was the key to Milly’s survival.” Holland and her companion, Russell Cox, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class A drug earlier this year at Newport Crown Court over a hidden cocaine stash discovered in Kinder chocolate eggs.

