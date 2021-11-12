Woman fatally shoots her husband, then stages a break-in to claim an insurance payout; she is arrested and imprisoned.

A 60-year-old Missouri woman was sentenced to life in prison for murdering her husband and staging a break-in at her home to claim an insurance payout.

After being found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in a trial that finished last month, Viola Bowman of Kansas City was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of release. Viola was found guilty of fatally shooting her husband, Albert “Rusty” Bowman, at the couple’s house in 2012, in what prosecutors described as a “cold and premeditated murder,” according to Law & Crime.

Viola maintained her innocence and turned down a plea agreement that would have allowed her to be released for time served if she had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

During the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Viola told the court, “I did not murder my husband.” “I’m sorry you lost your father,” she turned around to say to two of her daughters who were in the courtroom for the proceedings. Every day is a struggle for me without your father here.” On Nov. 7, 2012, Rusty was discovered dead in the couple’s Northland home. Rusty’s body was discovered covered in blood in a reclining armchair in his house after emergency personnel reacted to a 911 call placed by Viola.

Prosecutors told the court that responding officers noticed Viola’s unusual behavior and that she offered contradictory statements to investigators about the alleged crime.

Despite Viola’s claims of robbery, authorities discovered that valuables such as a laptop, car keys, and a wallet had not been taken from the house. According to The Kansas City Star, they discovered proof that Viola benefited from her husband’s insurance settlement after his death.

Prosecutors told the court that Viola shot her husband twice in the head and chest, then faked a break-in. The woman, on the other hand, claimed she was in a Walmart at the time of the shooting and returned home to witness the “most terrible, terrifying experience of her life.” Judge Alexander stated at the sentence that the court is convinced that Viola is guilty and that leniency in sentencing for a first-degree murder conviction cannot be granted.