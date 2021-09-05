Woman Faces Up To 53 Years In Prison For Using Disabled Girl To Produce Child Porn

A lady from Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, faces up to 53 years in jail after pleading guilty to making child pornography with an intellectually handicapped daughter.

Following a negotiated guilty plea, Zoraida Flores, of Allentown, was sentenced to 21 to 53 years in state prison in Lehigh County Court on Thursday, according to local news outlet Lehigh Valley Live.

Last year, the 48-year-old lady was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl with intellectual disability. Flores’ stepdaughter was the victim, according to The Morning Call.

Flores pled guilty in May to more than 20 of the 89 counts she was charged with, including indecent assault on a child under the age of 16, indecent assault on a person with a mental handicap, and making child pornography.

According to authorities, Flores was arrested in 2020 after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that she might be disseminating child pornography on Facebook.

Flores’ phone was seized by authorities, and it included a trove of child pornography, including photographs of girls being sexually abused by adults and nude photos of the 13-year-old victim.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro commented, “The punishment sends a strong message to child abusers and pedophiles in our commonwealth: we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to WFMZ, citing a criminal complaint, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said it was Facebook that first reported the suspected child pornography in July 2019, which comprised two photographs and a video portraying young girls and adults participating in sex acts.

Investigators discovered that the person mentioned in each tip used a screen name that was identical. After receiving a demand for internet subscriber information, they tracked the IP address to RCN and were routed to an apartment in Allentown.

In October 2020, a search warrant was issued for the apartment. According to court papers, Flores and an unidentified guy who were living in the flat at the time were interviewed. The man was registered as an internet subscriber at the time, although he was not facing any criminal charges.

Flores provided investigators access to her Gmail account, which was linked to the Facebook child pornography. However, child pornography material was discovered on the suspect’s iPhone.

On the phone, there were at least ten images of the minor victim. Flores’ cell phone had at least 60 other photographs of child pornography, according to investigators.