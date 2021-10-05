Woman explains why she glued a letter to the glass of her Range Rover.

A woman has refused to apologize for using a silicone-type substance to affix a letter to the windscreen of a Range Rover.

After pinning a note to the car in an attempt to prevent its owner from parking on her block, the woman stepped forward to justify her conduct.

Ellie Newman, 36, owns the black Range Rover Velar, which she parks on a street near her Whitefield workplace, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ellie and her sister Jordana Timeyin, 39, both from Prestwich, work at Bridgewater Acceptances, a loan agency, and park their identical black and white Range Rovers near the office every day.

As a result, the couple claims they’ve had notes put on their windscreens on multiple occasions, including one that was glued to it.

On Thursday, the most recent note was uncovered (September 29). Ellie claimed it had been attached on her black Range Rover windscreen with silicone this time.

“Please stop utilizing this roadway as a parking lot,” the letter said, written in black felt tip pen.

“Residents can’t park on their own street when they go home from work or shopping!!”

Ellie claims that she and her sister Jordana have every right to park there because they both pay taxes.

However, the resident who placed the message on the windscreen has since defended her actions, stating that she would like to see more regard for individuals who live on the street.

“My friend wanted to come over, so I prepared a meal for him because he can barely walk now without a stick and couldn’t stand up to cook,” she explained.

“However, he couldn’t arrive since he couldn’t find a parking spot near my house.

“He couldn’t walk down the street without being able to park right outside, so he couldn’t come.”

According to the woman, some residents have three automobiles if both parents work and their grown children also drive.

However, she claims that the street, which is lined with Victorian homes, was not designed for automobiles and that there is no way to construct separate driveways.

People who don’t live on the street use it as a parking lot, she says, which exacerbates the problem.

