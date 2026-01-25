Woman Escapes Kidnapping Attempt in Wigan Park

A terrifying attempted kidnapping unfolded in a Wigan park early on the morning of January 9, 2026, as a woman was grabbed and threatened by a stranger. The incident occurred between 6:05am and 6:20am along Central Park Way, a well-known area in the town. In a chilling scene, the woman was forcibly approached by a man who tried to compel her to leave with him. However, she managed to break free from his grasp and ran to safety as the suspect fled the scene.

Police Investigate and Appeal for Information

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have launched a criminal investigation into the frightening encounter, with officers from the Wigan Criminal Investigation Department (CID) leading the effort. The force has issued a public appeal for help in identifying the suspect, describing him as a white male, approximately 6ft 1in tall. He was reportedly wearing grey joggers, black trainers, a yellow hi-vis vest, and a black beanie hat at the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Partington reassured the public, stating, “While we understand incidents of this nature are concerning, I want to reassure our communities that we take reports of this nature very seriously and the safety of the public is our top priority.” Extra patrols have been deployed in the area to provide support and ensure the safety of residents.

The police are urging anyone with information, particularly those who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward. People with details that could assist the investigation are encouraged to contact GMP at 0161 856 7094, quoting log 472 of January 9. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.