Woman enraged after her boss made a backdoor alteration that makes her ‘work for free.’

When a woman discovered that her supervisor had been secretly changing the clocks at work, she was furious.

According to Mirror Online, the employee was furious when she found the change meant she was working for nothing.

On Reddit, an anonymous member described how her boss instructed her to arrive 15 minutes before her shift.

The employee arrived at 6.45 a.m., but later learned that her hours had been changed to a 7 a.m. start time.

She stated, ” “I’m losing 15 minutes of clocked time every day, five days a week, because my supervisor is taking it away from me.

“They told us to arrive 10-15 minutes early to set up all of our software for the day when we were training for this job. So I get up at 6:45 a.m. every day to log in and open all of my programs.

She said, ” “Well, I was checking my timesheet a few weeks back and realized that my clock in time was being altered to 7 a.m. every day.

“For months, I’ve been losing over an hour of work every week – that’s money down the drain.”

Other Reddit users filled the comments section after she shared her incident online, saying the supervisor had no authority to adjust the clocks.

One person stated: “To put things in perspective, 1.25 hours every week is 65 hours per year. That’s nearly a week and a half of pay you’re missing out on.

“I’m not sure about you, but missing even one week’s income would be harmful to my personal financial well-being,” another commented.

“This kind of thing makes my blood boil – and what’s worse is that someone in management presumably earned a bonus for saving money,” wrote a third.