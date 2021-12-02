Woman discovers a camera in her bathroom and discovers that her male roommate is spying on her.

After his roommate discovered he was spying on her using a camera hidden in their apartment’s toilet, a guy in Texas was arrested and charged.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman who wanted anonymity, had rented a room in an apartment on Schumacher Lane in Houston from Saman Shams, 39. Shams had covertly hidden a camera in her bathroom, she added, and she had no idea how long he had been monitoring her.

According to ABC13 Eyewitness News, Houston police suspect Shams also installed a GPS tracking device on the woman’s car without her knowledge.

“I’m still a nervous wreck.” “I’m not sure how long he’s been looking at me,” the woman explained. “I’m terrified and appalled.” According to court filings, the woman noticed the camera while showering last week. At first, she mistook it for a charger. She unlocked the device after giving it a closer look and discovered a SIM card inside. She was taken aback when she discovered photos and videos of herself on the device.

“I brought it over here and put it in a reader,” she explained, “and saw photographs and videos of myself.” “It’s strange and creepy.” Shams also had an illegally implanted tracking device in the victim’s vehicle, according to court filings.

Shams was arrested and charged with a felony charge of invasive visual recording and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful installation of a tracking device. On a personal bail, he was freed from jail.

After he was freed from prison, the victim approached her former roommate. According to USTimeToday, the accused was recorded on camera sprinting away from her as she attempted to communicate with him.

The woman has been rattled by the experience, and she hopes that her story will serve as a caution to others to be more cautious about who they live with.

“I simply want other females and individuals to be cautious.” You have no idea. “It doesn’t matter how polite they are or how much you believe you trust them,” she remarked.