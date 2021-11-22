Woman dies after being bitten by a venomous snake while sitting on the toilet.

A woman in Nigeria died after being bitten by a huge deadly snake while sitting on the toilet. The woman, named as Lance Corporal Ogah Bercy of the Nigerian Air Force, was transported to the hospital but was confirmed dead upon arrival.

The snake, a huge cobra, was allegedly found in the toilet bowl. To remove the snake, a snake handler was dispatched to the Abuja address. A man is seen on social media platforms removing a big snake from the toilet.

An email was shared with Somuyiwa David, an animal scientist and technical commercial executive with Animal Care Services Konsult, on Facebook. The attack happened early on November 19 inside Ogah Bercy’s flat, according to the report. She had sat down without checking the toilet bowl and was promptly bitten.

The death of Ogah Bercy was covered by several Nigerian news agencies, including The Whistler Nigeria, TODAY, and Idoma Voice.

It’s unclear which species of cobra was to blame. The Mali cobra, Egyptian cobra, and black-necked spitting cobra are all found in Nigeria. The snake appears to be a black-necked spitting cobra based on the footage of it being extracted. This is one of Nigeria’s most dangerous species. It can reach a length of 4 to 7 feet.

Snake bites are classified as a neglected tropical illness by the World Health Organization. Every year, an estimated 5.4 million people are bitten, resulting in 81,000 to 138,000 deaths. As a result of bites, three times as many people require amputations or are permanently disabled. In Africa, between 435,000 and 580,000 snake bites require medical attention each year.

In Nigeria, snake bites are a major public health concern. On International Snakebite Awareness Day in September, Health Minister Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora estimated that up to 20,000 individuals get bitten in Nigeria every year, resulting in 2,000 fatalities and 2,000 amputations.

Snakes have been observed hiding in toilets. When a woman sat down on a toilet in Thailand in 2020, she was bitten by a python. In 2019, a woman in Australia stated.