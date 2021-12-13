Woman dies after a self-declared Godman beats her to relieve her headache.

In India, a 37-year-old lady died after a self-proclaimed godman allegedly punched her in the head and beat her as part of a so-called headache therapy. The tragedy occurred last week in Karnataka, India’s southernmost state.

The victim, named only by her first name Parvathi, was a Hassan resident who lived in Gowdarahalli. Manu, 42, has been identified as the suspect, and he is on the run, according to local media.

Parvathi’s daughter Chaitra filed a police report about the incident on Thursday. According to The Indian Express, cops were also informed about the occurrence by a doctor from the Channarayapatna government hospital, and a murder complaint was filed.

Parvathi had been complaining of headaches for two months, according to Polie, and had been sent to three hospitals, where physicians informed her she didn’t have a condition. As the discomfort persisted without alleviation, Parvathi decided to take her relative’s advice and consult the accused for a remedy.

Parvathi went to a temple earlier this month to meet the self-proclaimed godman. He advised her to contact him on December 7th. When Parvathi and a few other villagers returned, he began striking her with a stick in the head, hand, and other areas of her body. The man explained that this was part of her headache treatment.

Parvathi passed out on the spot and was sent to Channarayapatna Hospital. However, due to her terrible injuries, she died the next day in the hospital, according to News 18.

A 4-year-old child was murdered in August as part of an occult ceremony to heal a priest’s unidentified disease.

In the north-eastern Indian state of Assam, the victim’s father and a local temple priest were detained in connection with the death.

The body of the youngster was discovered discarded in a river.

“Both suspects have admitted to their roles in the murder. According to preliminary research, the priest claimed to have dreamed that he had an incurable sickness that could only be treated by the sacrifice of a child. He told the victim’s father about it, and he decided to help him by sacrificing his own child in the sacrificial ritual “At the time, a police officer was quoted as stating.