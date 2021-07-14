Woman dies after a neighbor is accused of setting fire to her because of her relationship with his brother.

Woman Dies After Neighbor Allegedly Sets Her On Fire Over Relationship With His Brother

A 20-year-old lady died on Tuesday after being allegedly set on fire by her neighbor. He was outraged, according to reports, since the woman was dating his older brother.

The anonymous woman, from the Bulandshahr region of Uttar Pradesh in northern India, was reportedly doused in petrol and set on fire by her neighbor on Monday, suffering 40 percent burns. Pawan, the suspect, was eventually apprehended by police.

Police said Pawan, who works in a brick kiln, called the victim to his courtyard and poured petrol on her before setting her aflame. He fled the scene after the incident, The Times of India reported.

After neighbors heard her screams, the woman was gravely injured and transported to the hospital.

She died in a hospital in New Delhi, around 80 miles from her hometown, while seeking treatment.

Pawan was arrested after police registered a case against him based on a statement she gave from the hospital.

The woman admitted to authorities that she was dating Pawan’s older brother. Pawan was adamantly opposed to the romance.

“The woman in her statement has alleged that Pawan did not like her relationship with his elder brother. He called her to his house. As soon as she entered, he poured petrol on her and set her on fire. Based on her statement we have arrested the accused,” said Santosh Kumar Singh, Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police.

However, Pawan’s co-workers claimed that he was with them at the time of the incident. Police said they were investigating the exact sequence of events.

Last month, her parents and brother allegedly set fire to a 20-year-old woman in India after she refused to marry the man of their choosing. After telling her family that she was in love with another guy, the victim, Tazim, from the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, was drenched in petrol and set on fire. The parents and brother have been charged with attempted murder by the police.